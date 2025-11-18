Santa!!!!

The U.S. military will track the movements on Santa Claus on Christmas Eve for the 70th year.
By Ann Kelly

For children of all ages, it’s the most wonderful time of the year when NORAD starts tracking Santa!

NORAD has been at this for 70 years, so now they want us involved on its social media platforms.

Here’s what you do. NORAD wants short (15-30 second) horizontal videos of “your most magical holiday moments” NORAD wrote in a Facebook post, for “a chance to be featured in NORAD Tracks Santa’s 70th Anniversary commemorative video. How cool would that be! Click here for more on how to get in on the fun, along with a little history.

