Sandbags In St Pete

It’s going to be a wet weekend thanks to that tropical low coming in off the Gulf, so being proactive could save you a lot of stress.

The city of St Pete is opening a site to pick up sandbags for residents. You can pick up 10 free sandbags at the Pavement and Traffic Operations building, located at 1744 9th Ave. N. The site is open every week day from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise announced due to storm conditions. Residents must show proof of residence through a utility bill or driver’s license to receive bags.

For more on our Dove Tampa Bay Weekend Forecast from Fox 13, keep this link handy, and take a look at the list of emergency contacts for the 2026 hurricane season..

The Dove Daily Update

©2026 Cox Media Group