There’s no question that a lot of rain is on the way and as always this time of year, it’s time to get those preparations done. Sandbag locations are opening across Tampa Bay, and here’s the latest.

Two sandbag sites are open in Pasco County. The self-serve sites are open 24 hours a day at the Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) on Warder Road, San Antonio and the Magnolia Valley Golf Course on Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey. Sand and bags will be replenished at the sites between sunset and sunrise through Sunday. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.

In Hernando County, sites will open at Linda Pedersen Park on Shoal Line Blvd. in Spring Hill; Anderson Snow Park on Anderson Snow Rd. in Spring Hill(Enter through the service road between the park and Top Contenders Gymnastics, the sand is located at the end). and Ridge Manor Community Center oon Cortez Blvd. Ridge Manor.

Down in Sarasota County, head to self-service sandbags sites at Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Twin Lakes Park on Clark Road, Sarasota and at South County Fleet Services on Englewood Road, Venice.

Stay safe and remember NOT to drive through those flooded areas. Oh, and it’s now a state law - don’t create a wake driving down flooded streets unless you want a ticket. The Dove Hurricane Guide is at your fingertips now at @1055thedove.

