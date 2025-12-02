Sabrina Carpenter speaks out after 'Juno' used in ICE raid video

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter is speaking out after one of her songs was used in a video depicting ICE raids that was posted by the White House.

The clip, posted on the White House’s X account, is soundtracked to Sabrina’s song “Juno.” The singer responded to the video, saying she did not authorize use of her song.

"[T]his video is evil and disgusting," she wrote. "Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

This isn't the first time Donald Trump's White House has used a pop song without permission from the artist. Kenny Loggins spoke out in October about the "unauthorized" use of his song "Danger Zone" in an AI- generated video shared by Trump on Truth Social.

And over the summer, British singer Jess Glynne decried the White House's use of the Jet2holidays meme — which features her song "Hold My Hand" — to promote ICE raids.

