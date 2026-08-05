Rod Stewart postpones show due to travel issues

Rod Stewart performs on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Rod Stewart postponed his show at the Fallsview Casino Resort on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls due to travel issues.

According to a post on the "Maggie May" artist's Instagram Story, Stewart's journey to the venue was hampered by a "mechanical fault with the aircraft's landing gear," which made it unable for him to travel to the venue.

"Rod is deeply disappointed and apologizes to fans for the inconvenience," the post reads.

The show is now set to take place on March 4, 2027, during which Stewart endeavors to "make it up to his fans."

Stewart previously postponed and canceled shows due to vocal issues in June.

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