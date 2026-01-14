Galen College nursing student Lesly Arroyo-Peña was in the right place at the right time. She was on her way back to class from lunch when she got stuck in traffic, But that was a good thing, because she saw why; a man lying in the road. Lesly said she recognized signs of an overdose and fortunately had Narcan in her car.

Narcan Opioid Kits (Jonathan O'Brien/WSB Radio)

It took two doses, but he started waking up. “When you talk about proud – it’s like way beyond that,” said one of her instructors, Robin Taylor. “Not always do we as faculty or staff get that immediate reinforcement that what we’re doing matters.

