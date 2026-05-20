Richard Marx is going to summer camp — for a good cause

Richard Marx is going to camp this summer — to help some aspiring musicians live their dreams.

He's one of the artists taking part in the annual Grammy Camp program, which is being held this summer in Nashville, Miami, LA and New York. The program, now in its 22nd year, will welcome 208 high school students from 163 cities and 35 states.

Richard will take part in the Miami session, which runs from June 23 to 27. He will be joined by songwriter/producer Poo Bear, who wrote a string of Justin Bieber hits, and has worked with everyone from Mariah Carey and Usher to Ariana Grande, Post Malone and Billie Eilish. Speaking of Ariana, her brother, Frankie Grande, will be the special guest for the New York Grammy Camp session in August.

Richard is also touring with Rod Stewart this summer, interspersed with his own headlining dates. Richard and Rod will wrap up their shows together on Sept. 5 at the Ravinia Festival in Richard's hometown of Chicago.

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