A Rescue That Didn’t Go Down The Drain

Now this was one for the books, when the crew from Tampa Fire Rescue Engine 15, Captain S. Lozano, Driver/Engineer J. Mancillas, and Firefighter J. Ellis, responded to a call that was definitely out of the ordinary.

Imagine if your little dog had slipped into a drainpipe and you realized there was no way you could get to it and it could not get out on its own. So it was the creativity of Engine 51 with tools they already had on their and they carefully lifted the stuck pooch from the pipe.

Thanks to the crew of Engine 15, Stormy is safe. (Tampa Fire Rescue)

Look at that face! Stormy, was successfully rescued back in the loving arms of its owners, who were couldn’t thank the crew enough. Thanks to Tampa Fire Rescue for sharing these photos on Facebook.

