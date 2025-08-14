Report: Sinéad O’Connor biopic in the works

The life of singer Sinéad O’Connor may be headed to the big screen.

Variety reports that a biopic on the late Irish singer is being made and has been in the works since the release of her 2022 documentary, Nothing Compares. Irish production company ie: entertainment, which worked with Sinéad on the doc, will produce, along with Irish production company Nine Daughters and See-Saw Films.

The biopic will focus on her early life and career. It will be directed by Josephine Decker, who directed the 2020 Elisabeth Moss film Shirley, with a script written by Irish writer Stacey Gregg.

O'Connor, best known for her 1990 hit "Nothing Compares 2 U," from the #1 album I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, died in 2023 at the age of 56.

