It’s always so nice when someone remembers a birthday or visits you during a stay in the hospital and brightens your day with a bouquet. It’s even nice when you can share them.

That’s where Random Acts of Flowers in Dunedin comes in. I’ve mentioned their good work before as they improve the emotional health and well-being of individuals in healthcare facilities by delivering recycled flowers, along with encouragement and personal moments of kindness.

Dove Daily Update Random Acts of Flowers (Random )

The wonderful news is they’re received quite a bounty of flowers, so what the really need is extra vases to store them in. It’s easy to just take them to any of their two drop-off boxes, located on their front porch and loading dock, even when the facility is closed for the day. Their location is RAF Tampa Bay, 648 Douglas Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698.

That’s Why they’re What’s Good in Tampa Bay - and here what you need to know to lend a helping hand.

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