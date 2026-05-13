Pink to receive prestigious Silver Clef Award from UK's biggest music therapy charity

Nordoff and Robbins, the U.K. charity that has been providing music therapy to vulnerable adults and children since 1976, has announced that it will honor Pink with its most prestigious award.

Pink will receive the O2 Silver Clef Award at a ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on June 9. She's in pretty good company: Past recipients of the honor include David Bowie, Ed Sheeran, Paul McCartney, George Michael, The Rolling Stones and Coldplay.

"I feel so honoured to receive this award. I’ve always tried to use my voice, on and off stage, to advocate for the causes closest to my heart, and I’m proud to support an organisation that turns compassion into real action every single day," Pink said in a statement.

"This recognition from Nordoff and Robbins means so much to me, not just as an artist, but as someone who believes deeply in the power of music to create change.”

Other honorees this year include Spice Girl Mel C, who'll receive the Global Impact Award, and Jessie J, who's getting the Outstanding Achievement in Music Award.

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