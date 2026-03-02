Pink denies she's taking over 'The Kelly Clarkson Show': 'If I wanted a talk show ... I would just have one'

Poor Pink: First she had to deny reports that she and her husband were breaking up, and now she's had to shoot down a rumor that she's taking over The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Pink is guest hosting the show this week in honor of Women's History Month. But the New York Post reported that the singer had moved to New York and that her appearances on the show were a sort of "audition" for her to eventually become the show's permanent host, after Kelly steps down at the end of this season.

However, in a since-deleted Instagram Story video captured by a fan site, Pink says, "In a continuation of debunking all of the 'sources' that we've got going on in the world, I am not taking over The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"I'm doing a fun thing for my buddy Kelly, because it's a fun thing," she continued. "If I wanted a talk show, I would not have to audition. I would just have one, and it would be amazing. Not something I'm currently researching or looking for in my busy, busy, busy world."

On Monday's show, Pink spoke with Darren Criss and Shosana Bean. She also duetted with her 14-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.