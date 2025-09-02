The Pier Is Here

CLEARWATER, FL - MARCH 18: People gather on Clearwater Beach during spring break despite world health officials' warnings to avoid large groups on March 18, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

If you were searching for the spare square of sand on Clearwater Beach on Labor Day, you may have noticed a little more activity of Pier 60.

As of Monday, the Pier is now open from the bait house to the “T” at the end of the pier. That means it’s time to fish, but you will to pay an entrance fee to get out on that end of the Pier to fish from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Dove Daily Update Photo city of Clearwater/Pier 60

It’s thanks to the hard work of the City of Clearwater and the generosity of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Phillies which both made contributions to the recovery efforts.

Raise a glass to the sunset from one of my favorite iconic piers tonight!

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group