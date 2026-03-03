Photo of Elton John, husband and sons now on display at London's National Portrait Gallery

Elton John: He's not just like us. We've got our family photos framed on a shelf, but he's got his family photo hanging in one of London's most famous museums.

A portrait of Elton, his husband David Furnish, their sons Elijah Furnish-John, 13, and Zachary Furnish-John, 15, plus their two Labrador Retrievers, Joseph and Jacob, has been unveiled at London's National Portrait Gallery. The portrait was taken by photographer Catherine Opie, who has a new exhibit opening at the museum.

The U.K. paper The Telegraph quotes Elton and David as saying, "To have our family photographed by Catherine Opie and on display at the National Portrait Gallery is a huge honour. We are huge admirers of her work, and proud to have her beautiful and poignant images in our collection."

The photo was taken at the couple's home in Old Windsor, England. According to the paper, Opie took the portrait three days before Christmas in the library of the house. She's quoted as saying, "It is truly an honour to photograph Elton, David, Zachary and Elijah. For me, it represents the humanity of what family can be.”

