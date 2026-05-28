Philly Bound For The Second Time Arounders

Marching bands are cool, and I am a bit of a “homer” with this one. I grew up watching the Ohio State band take the field for Script Ohio so many times! Now all those kids that still want the thrill of being in the band get a second chance.

The Second Time Arounders Marching Band has been a part of Tampa Bay for quite some time, but they’ve also been a part of parades nationwide. Now they’re headed to Philadelphia for the nation’s 250th parade celebration on July 4th!

The city reached out to the band that knows no age, but it loaded with people who love good music and can usually come up with some great band camp memories! The Second Time Arounders are always looking for more members, so reach out for more info. That’s why they’re What’s Good In Tampa Bay!

The Dove Daily Update

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