Pentatonix's group Christmas 'tradition' may surprise you

Attending the annual Pentatonix holiday tour is a Christmas tradition for many families, and listening to the group's Christmas songs is also a part of many a fan's celebration. But you may be surprised to learn that members of Pentatonix don't celebrate Christmas together as a group. In fact, they do the opposite.

"We always make a joke that we leave each other alone for Christmas," laughs Pentatonix member Kirstin Maldonado. But it's true: after the tour, she and her four bandmates go their separate ways.

"I think, just, like, the Christmas tour in general is our tradition, because it feels like we're at camp," she explains. "And we do it every year and every stop that we go to is so festive because it's a Christmas show."

But since the Christmas tour starts in early November and ends right before Christmas, it forces Kirstin to do some of her own traditions with her 3-year-old daughter Elliana Hausdorff super-early -- like putting up the tree, for example."

"It was already up before Halloween," she laughs, adding, "We were so busy right before we left [for the tour], so I wanted the tradition of decorating the tree to be something [I do] with her."

But the tour has also kept Kirstin from participating in a cherished childhood tradition with Elliana.

"I would love to do a whole baking thing with her because it was such a part of my childhood, like making cookies for Santa, and we did a little like birthday cake for Jesus," she notes.

"But honestly, by the time I've gotten home, I'm so tired and need to wrap all the presents," she adds. "But I definitely do [want to], as she's getting older and can be more helpful in the kitchen ... add that to our list [of activities]."

