Pentatonix scores first 'Billboard' #1 airplay hit — with some help from Frank Sinatra

In the past, Pentatonix has released singles featuring the group singing with recordings of artists who are no longer with us, including Whitney Houston and Bing Crosby. But this year, their pairing with the late Frank Sinatra has made them kings of the hill and top of the heap.

That Sinatra collab, "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," featuring unreleased vocals by Ol' Blue Eyes, has topped Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart, giving the a cappella group their first and only #1 hit on any Billboard radio airplay chart. Their only other number ones have been on Billboard's album charts, or charts that measure sales, streaming and airplay combined.

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying told Billboard in a statement, "Frank Sinatra is truly the blueprint for vocalists. Being connected to his music is beyond an honor, and we feel endless gratitude for this mind-blowing opportunity. We hope to make the Sinatra family proud and truly honor his culture-altering legacy."

Meanwhile, Sinatra now achieves several posthumous records: longest break between number ones on that chart (58 years, two months and three weeks) and longest span of time appearing on the list (64 years and five months). The first-ever edition of the chart came out in July 1961, and Sinatra was on it.

