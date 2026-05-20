A Passion Pays Off

By Ann Kelly

Imagine you’re a 3rd grader who love science and space, and that pays off with a win - and your project heading to the International Space Station!

Eeshan Kallu is a third-grade student at Dorothy C. York Innovation Academy. He entered and won a district-wide competition for Hillsborough County, with his mission patch design is that will head to the Iternational Space Station (ISS) this August.

Dove Daily Update Eeshan Kallu, a third grader at Dorothy C. York Innovation Academy in Apollo Beach

It was be up there for 4-6 weeks, approximately four to six weeks in orbit and will come back to Earth and be given back to Kallu with an official certificate embossed on it. What a cool memento!

Fox 13’s Mark Wilson has the whole story, and this is why Eeshan takes the title of What’s Good in Tampa Bay today!

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Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

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