Not Your Usual Night Out

Would you trade your comfy mattress, air conditioning and home sweet home to sleep out? You can, and here’s why.

The 4th Annual Dusk Til Dawn Sleep Out in solidarity of homelessness is coming up Friday, March 27th. People across Tampa will spend one night outside to stand with families experiencing homelessness. Dusk Till Dawn is more than an event. It’s a movement. For $25, you can register to sleep out. Then invite others to help provide shelter, safety, and stability for families right here in Tampa.

Thanks for your support, and take the time to learn more, and register now at https://f.mtr.cool/adayfnevoa.

The Dove Daily Update

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