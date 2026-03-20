Not Your Usual Night Out

Dove Daily Update Registration is open for dusk Til Dawn
By Ann Kelly

Would you trade your comfy mattress, air conditioning and home sweet home to sleep out? You can, and here’s why.

The 4th Annual Dusk Til Dawn Sleep Out in solidarity of homelessness is coming up Friday, March 27th. People across Tampa will spend one night outside to stand with families experiencing homelessness. Dusk Till Dawn is more than an event. It’s a movement. For $25, you can register to sleep out. Then invite others to help provide shelter, safety, and stability for families right here in Tampa.

Thanks for your support, and take the time to learn more, and register now at https://f.mtr.cool/adayfnevoa.

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Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

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