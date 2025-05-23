NOAA Updates Hurricane Forecast

I have the feeling I say it every year, but once again our hurricane season is predicted to be “above normal”. What does that mean?

The updated forecast from NOAA has this - 3 to 19 named storms, six to 10 will becoming hurricanes and three to five developing into major storms registering Category 3 or stronger.

We’re not far away from the official start of the 2025 season on June 1st, which ends June 1 and ends November 30th. The first name of the list is Andrea.

Florida residents scramble for supplies as Hurricane Milton pushes towards the state

But as we know, it only takes one. But after being struck by three hurricanes and the resulting damage that is still being cleaned up, being ready is critical. Take the time to check your kit, and if and when it’s time to leave - do.

