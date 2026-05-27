No Spell Check Allowed!

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 26: The Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy sits on display at Constitution Hall on May 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. A total of 247 spellers, ranging in age from 9 to 15, are competing throughout the week in the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

I distinctly remember giving it my best try when I was in grade school for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which began yesterday. I didn’t make it too far, so let’s hear it for someone who has! Park Allen is a 14-year-old eighth grader at East Lake Middle School who joined the spelling bee club at school. He finished in third place last year at the regional competition, but this year he heads to the national competition.

Dove Daily Park Allen and his fans at East Lake Middle School (East Lake Middle School)

Park is sponsored by the University of South Florida College of Education, going up against 247 competitors. You can watch the semifinals on ION on tonight, Wednesday, from 8 to 10 p.m. The finals will be on Thursday at the same time frame.

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