No Spell Check Allowed!

I distinctly remember giving it my best try when I was in grade school for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which began yesterday. I didn’t make it too far, so let’s hear it for someone who has! Park Allen is a 14-year-old eighth grader at East Lake Middle School who joined the spelling bee club at school. He finished in third place last year at the regional competition, but this year he heads to the national competition.
Park is sponsored by the University of South Florida College of Education, going up against 247 competitors. You can watch the semifinals on ION on tonight, Wednesday, from 8 to 10 p.m. The finals will be on Thursday at the same time frame.
©2026 Cox Media Group