Nick Jonas reveals he auditioned for 'Frozen' -- and totally bombed

Jonas Brothers are now Disney Legends, but part of that legend could have included Nick Jonas' role in Frozen -- if only he hadn't blown the audition.
In the new episode of the brothers' Hey Jonas! podcast, they chat with Frozen stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad, who will all appear in the upcoming third film in the series. During the talk, Nick reveals that he auditioned for the first film: specifically, for the role of Kristoff.
"I went in and they said, 'Okay, what are you going to be singing today?' I said, 'Oh, I don't know,'" Nick recalls. "They said, 'What do you mean, you don't know?' And I said, 'No one told me I had to [sing].'"
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