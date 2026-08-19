Nick Jonas reveals he auditioned for 'Frozen' -- and totally bombed

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 14, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

Jonas Brothers are now Disney Legends, but part of that legend could have included Nick Jonas' role in Frozen -- if only he hadn't blown the audition.

In the new episode of the brothers' Hey Jonas! podcast, they chat with Frozen stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad, who will all appear in the upcoming third film in the series. During the talk, Nick reveals that he auditioned for the first film: specifically, for the role of Kristoff.

"I went in and they said, 'Okay, what are you going to be singing today?' I said, 'Oh, I don't know,'" Nick recalls. "They said, 'What do you mean, you don't know?' And I said, 'No one told me I had to [sing].'"

Nick went on to say that because he didn't have any music with him, "I just said, 'Can you play something from' -- I don't know what I said, some musical theater song. And I bombed the audition. It was terrible."

Josh Gad then joked, "You would've had such better chemistry with Kristen than [Jonathan] Groff" -- the actor who ended up with the part.

Kevin Jonas then asked Nick if he was still with the agent who sent him to that audition. Nick said, "No, I've changed agencies three times since then!"

Despite that failure, things worked out pretty well for Nick: He's gone on to book roles in at least a dozen other films.

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