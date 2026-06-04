New York (Knicks) state of mind: Cheer for NBA team with new Billy Joel merch

Billy Joel attends MSG Entertainment and Billy Joel special franchise announcement at Chase Square at Madison Square Garden on June 1, 2023 in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Billy Joel spent 10 years performing at New York's Madison Square Garden, and now he's lent the title of one of his signature songs to a collection of merch that celebrates the Garden's other residents -- The Knicks -- making it to the NBA Finals.

Called the New York State of Mind collection, the collab with the Sportiqe brand is now available online, and inside New York City's NBA Store. It includes a hoodie and a tee, each one sporting the Knicks logo and the words "New York State of Mind."

The collection is the start of future Sportiqe Billy Joel merch collabs, which will tie in with other New York teams and venues through 2026. The brand did something similar in 2025 with Frank Sinatra and the New York Yankees.

Sportiqe co-founder Jason Franklin says in a statement, "I started taking piano lessons when I was 8 years old because I loved Billy Joel – the first song I ever learned to play was one of his songs. Thirty-six years later, it's incredibly meaningful to launch this collaboration during the Knicks' long-awaited return to the Finals."

The Knicks will play the San Antonio Spurs at the Garden during games 2, 4 and, if necessary, 6.

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