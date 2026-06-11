New Train album 'Mad Dog in the Fog' pulls into station in August

Train has released a new song from their upcoming 12th album, Mad Dog in the Fog, due out Aug. 28.

The track, "Pennsylvania Turnpike," arrives alongside a music video that finds Train frontman Pat Monahan returning to his hometown of Erie, Pennsylvania. There, he shares photos of his parents and childhood memories, and visits his former home, old school and other landmarks in town that hold special meaning to him.

A series of captions throughout the video tells the story of how he became a singer and explains what prompted him to leave Erie — via the Pennsylvania Turnpike — and move to San Francisco, where Train was formed.

"This album is an ode to San Francisco. The memories we've made, the venues we've played, and the bars where we might've stayed at a little too long," reads a note in the video comments. The album itself is named after a bar in the city.

"Pennsylvania Turnpike" is the follow-up to the previously released single, "The Weekend."

Train will debut some of their new music during their Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in The Atmosphere Tour, which starts July 8 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

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