New Tax-Free Shopping Holiday

Are you sure we're still in Florida? Ann Kelly at Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park visitor's center

Starting today, there’s a new way to shop tax-free. Florida’s new sales tax holiday begins Monday, covering hunting, fishing, and camping gear and runs through the end of the year.

No straight lines in nature (Ann Kelly)

What you might notice on this list is a few items that you used to see on the disaster prep list. So you can take the time now to check those off and make sure you’re all set.

The height of hurricane season is actually this week, but you do know the drill. So enjoy the great outdoors while the weather is nice and be ready for the storms in the Dove Hurricane Guide.

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group