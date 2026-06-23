How do you save a Tampa Bay treasure? It takes work.

Thankfully, this is What’s Good in Tampa Bay today - new life for the Plumb House. The main part of this historic structure was built in 1896 and was actually a paint store, and then a home.

The Clearwater Historical Society bought the Plumb House for use as a museum from 1983 until 2015. It took some time, but now The Plumb House on South MLK Jr Avenue in Clearwater has been renovated. This new chapter includes a tearoom and artist workspace. It’s open now, but starting in July, on the third Saturday of every month the tearoom will be open for afternoon tea.

Where did the cash come from? The American Rescue Plan Act, and the addition of public donations along with the city of Clearwater committing to $40,000.

It’s an ongoing project, but well worth checking out!

The Dove Daily Update

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