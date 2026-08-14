Never Say Goodbye

There’s just no way to prepare for a day like this. 38 years has disappeared in minutes, but what a wonderful ride it’s been. I’ll start with walking in the door as the first husband/wife morning show in Tampa Bay as Shepherd and Shepherd, and then moving along to the Dove. Thank you for letting me be a part of your life everyday. Thank you for the love and compassion during the most difficult days, and making me laugh – a lot. I came so close to not even becoming a part of the Cox Media Group family – I hung up the hotline in my studio in Syracuse because I thought the guy just wouldn’t tell me who he was, he just wanted to tell me what he could do for me. Uh-huh. Thank goodness Tom Palaveda called back, flew me down here to meet with Bob Neil along with my former husband Read, and we became Shepherd and Shepherd. Now Ann Kelly needs a break after 38 years and I could go on for days with the list of people I love here and will miss every day. My former boss Nate, you brought out my creatively silly side and helped me win my Marconi and I owe you a long distance lunch. But Jenna, you have taken me to new heights on the air, and Jason, as my VP you’ve also taught me what it means to take care of myself and know it’s okay to put me first occasionally. Dylan and Mike, you have the patience others can learn come when it comes to the technical side of life, and thanks for saving me once or twice. To everyone I’ve worked with over the years, to every group I’ve volunteered with I’ll still be here for you. Count on it.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Ann loves National Donut Day

And to my family, my little sister Tricia and brother in law Sal, thank you for listening to me vent, whine and laugh long distance. I can’t wait to be more than that nice lady from Florida to all my great nieces and nephews!

Finally to all of you, I love you and will miss. And to Nick Van Cleve, my first PD at Bowling Green State University and former Eagle morning man, I watched you on your final day – really, April Fools Day? exit with style and give me the motivation to choose a very special last song.

Ann Kelly

It’s a tradition to chose our final song, and the wanna-be theatre kid in me has loved this song ever since I saw A Chorus Line. So for now, I’ll kiss today goodbye…

The Dove Daily Update

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