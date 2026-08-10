Never Can Say Goodbye

#GivingTuesday
By Ann Kelly

There are people that will stay in my life and memory forever, and as I count down the final days here on the air there’s one person that’s been a part of it all pretty much since day one.

Ann Kelly @ Dogtoberfest!

Rick Chaboudy is the Executive Director of the Suncoast Animal League, and more than that a great friend. We’ve seen a lot, been through a lot as cardio buddies, but he’s someone I will always be proud to know as an animal advocate and so much more.

He’s also the reason I intend to keep my community involvement strong even after I leave the air. Volunteering is the lifeblood of any organization, and I’m happy to keep that going. Who else will make really bad “Running of the Weiners” jokes with me?

Denali

Rick, thank you and here’s to many more years of furry fun!

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Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

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