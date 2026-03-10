Never-before-seen George Michael concert film is coming to theaters

A never-before-seen George Michael concert film is set to hit the big screen.

The film, George Michael: The Faith Tour, features footage from Michael's two-night stand at Paris' Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy in 1988 during his first-ever solo tour. The long lost film has now been restored and remastered and will be released in theaters later this year.

According to a press release, the concert film, directed by Michael’s longtime collaborators Andy Morahan and David Austin, "captures a turning point that transformed George Michael from a global superstar into a singular, era-defining artist, whose influence continues to reverberate across music, fashion, and culture today."

It will open with Mary McCartney's short film, Finding Faith, which features a previously unheard interview with Michael, previously unseen photos from photographer Herb Ritts and behind-the-scenes footage of the music video for "Faith."

In addition to the concert film, a new live album, The Faith Tour, will be released this year, featuring 18 previously unreleased recordings of songs from Michael's solo and Wham! catalogs.

Details on when and where George Michael: The Faith Tour will be released will be announced at a later date.

