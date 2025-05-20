Suns deny 'false and morally reprehensible' claim from lawsuit that CEO Josh Bartelstein had an affair with ex-Mercury player Sophie Cunningham

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 17: Phoenix Suns and Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein attends the game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm at PHX Arena on May 17, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns issued a scathing denial on Tuesday in response to a claim that CEO Josh Bartelstein had an affair with former Mercury player Sophie Cunningham.

The Suns issued the denial in a statement from communications executive Stacey Mitch in response to a lawsuit filed by former Suns security director Gene Traylor.

"The recent reports concerning Josh Bartelstein and Sophie Cunningham are entirely false and morally reprehensible," the statement reads. "Let's absolutely be clear about the origins of these claims."

Traylor, a current employee of the Suns, sued the team last week, alleging discrimination, harassment and retaliation. ESPN first reported the lawsuit. The claim of an affair between Bartelstein and Cunningham is mentioned in passing but is not the focus of the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, Traylor claims that the Suns demoted him from his role as director of safety, security and risk management after he gave a presentation to management highlighting repeated alleged security lapses around the Suns and Mercury. Per the lawsuit, those lapses included failing security tests in which plainclothes law enforcement officers were able enter the teams' PHX Arena with guns and knives.

What the lawsuit claims about Bartelstein, Cunningham

Per Front Office Sports, the lawsuit claims that the Suns hired vice president of security and risk management Cornelius Craig to get rid of Traylor.

The lawsuit accuses Craig of erratic behavior and cites a meeting between Traylor and Bartelstein in which Traylor allegedly told Bartelstein that Craig had been telling others that “Josh Bartelstein is f***ing Sophie Cunningham.”

That statement is the source of public claims that Bartelstein and Cunningham had an affair.

Cunningham played six seasons with the Suns from 2019 to 2024. The Suns traded Cunningham in the offseason to the Indiana Fever. Bartelstein is married and was Cunningham's professional superior as the CEO of both the Suns and Mercury.

Neither has directly addressed the claim in public since it was published last week. Cunningham has been sidelined with an ankle injury since the start of the WNBA season and was ruled out for Tuesday's Fever game against the Atlanta Dream.

Tuesday's statement from the Suns follows up previous statements attacking the lawsuit and attorney Sheree Wright. Wright is an attorney for the plaintiffs in four lawsuits that have been filed against the Suns since November by current and former employees.

The Suns have repeatedly accused Wright of "trying to extort" the franchise and called the allegations in the suit filed by Traylor "delusional" in a previous statement from Mitch.

"Ms. Wright and her client have made absurd accusations of misconduct surrounding the security department of the Phoenix Suns," Mitch's statement reads. "These allegations are delusional and categorically false."

Tuesday's statement from Mitch accuses Wright of continuing to “insert salacious lies and fabrications into her complaints.”