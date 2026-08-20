Myles Smith giving away free tickets to his remaining North American tour dates

Have concert ticket prices got you down? Myles Smith is here to help.

Growing up as one of three kids of a single mother, Myles says in an Instagram video, "I know what it's like to want to go to a show but not necessarily have the means to do it." That's why he's arranging to give away free tickets to the rest of his North American tour dates.

"I think shows are really important and should be accessible to as many people as they can," Myles added.

He wrote in the caption, "I've been hearing from so many of you who'd love to come to a show, but right now the cost just makes it impossible. I know that feeling, and I don't want money to be the reason you miss out."



"So for every remaining show on this tour, we're putting some tickets aside for people and families who might not otherwise be able to come," he continued.

"If that’s you, leave your details in our form by 12pm ET / 9am PT on August 24th. Each person we’re able to invite will receive 2 tickets. These shows are for everyone. Hope to see some of you there."

You can fill out the form by following the link in Myles' Instagram Story. He added on the Story, "Sometimes a show is just a night out. Sometimes it can make you feel seen, give you hope, or show you a world you didn't know was possible. ...If I can help a few more people be inside the room this time, that means everything to me."

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