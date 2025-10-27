If you’ve ever spent time in the hospital, you know you can get a little stir crazy. Most places have therapy dogs to visit, but what about a little medical music?

This is a great idea I heard of over the weekend, and it’s nice to know a guy from Eustis is part of the boredom solution.

Florida native Michael Ray is part of the non-profit organization ‘Musicians On Call’ and they’re bringing their program to Tampa for patients in the hospital. The don’t forget about the hospital staff, and sing in the hospital lobby for nurses, doctors and medical staff.

Do you have a little spare time? They’re looking for musicians who would be willing to perform as well as volunteers to help coordinate visits. Click here to learn more about Musicians On Call.

