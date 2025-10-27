Musicians On Call

By Ann Kelly

If you’ve ever spent time in the hospital, you know you can get a little stir crazy. Most places have therapy dogs to visit, but what about a little medical music?

This is a great idea I heard of over the weekend, and it’s nice to know a guy from Eustis is part of the boredom solution.

Dove Daily Update Musicians On Call doing their thing for patients. Photo Facebook

Florida native Michael Ray is part of the non-profit organization ‘Musicians On Call’ and they’re bringing their program to Tampa for patients in the hospital. The don’t forget about the hospital staff, and sing in the hospital lobby for nurses, doctors and medical staff.

Do you have a little spare time? They’re looking for musicians who would be willing to perform as well as volunteers to help coordinate visits. Click here to learn more about Musicians On Call.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!