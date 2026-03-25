Music notes: Sam Smith, Taylor Swift and more

After successful runs in New York City and San Francisco, Sam Smith is taking their To Be Free residency south of the border to Mexico City. They'll perform at the Auditorio Nacional in August. "Mexico, you know how much I adore doing shows in your beautiful country," they wrote on Instagram. "One of my favorite places in the world to sing and share music. It's going to be so special." Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. local time.

Now it can be told: Graham Norton doesn't know anything about Taylor Swift's wedding. According to The Independent, the talk show host recently clarified his previous claim that he'd signed an NDA. "I said that as a joke on [my] podcast," he stated. "I said, 'oh I've signed all these NDAs', and then it started getting reported as a serious thing in America. I didn't say cut that out because I thought it was so obviously a joke." Norton does appear in Taylor's video for "Opalite."

Taylor's future sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, also claims not to have any information about the wedding. In an episode of the Conversations with Cam podcast, Kylie, who is married to Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, was asked, "What can we expect from Taylor and Travis' wedding?" "I would love to give you all the details," Kylie responded. "I don't have them."

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