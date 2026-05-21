Music notes: Dua Lipa, BTS and more

Dua Lipa's full concert film, Live from Mexico, is now on YouTube. An audio-only album version hits streaming services at midnight. Dua wrote on Instagram, "2 of the most special years wrapped up into 2 hours.. the end of an era. I hope watching and listening to this shows the euphoria, the love, the blood sweat and tears and most importantly the radical optimism (!!) that we all shared on this tour, we will have it forever now so thank you!!!!!"

BTS has special plans for their anniversary. On June 13, their official anniversary date, the group will broadcast their performance in Busan, South Korea, globally to theaters worldwide. Tickets for BTS World Tour 'Arirang' in Busan: Live Viewing will go on sale May 28 at 9 a.m. ET. Visit btsliveviewing.com for more information.

If you stream your favorite artist nonstop, Spotify has figured out a way to reward you. The platform is launching Reserved, which is available to Spotify Premium subscribers 18 and older. Here's how it works: Based on your streaming and engagement with an artist, Spotify will identify you as one of that artist's "most dedicated fans" and reserve two tickets to their tour for you, provided the tour is coming to your location at some point. You'll receive an email and in-app notification with a timeframe for buying tickets.

It's barely summer, but a cappella group Straight No Chaser has announced their 2026 fall tour. Making Spirits Bright will launch Oct. 29 in Findlay, Ohio. Tickets are on sale now via SNCMusic.com. Meanwhile, their Beach Bash summer tour, starting in June, will feature them performing all the great songs of summer.

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