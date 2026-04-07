Music notes: BTS, Teddy Swims and more

BTS has dropped the third visual from their new album, ARIRANG. This one is for "Hooligan," and it's a futuristic scenario where the guys perform with a crew of masked dancers, attend what looks like a goth cocktail party, dance on a red platform and sing in dark room as people fly above them. There's also a black-and-white sequence where a masked woman twirls swords around, and a scene where RM raps into a microphone that looks like it was made out of human bones and power cables. "Hooligan" follows the videos for "SWIM" and "2.0."

Teddy Swims has revealed when we can hear his new song: "Mr. Know-It-All" arrives Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. It's not clear if it's a standalone single, or the first taste of a new album.

Want to live in the mansion that Sabrina Carpenter robbed in her video for "House Tour"? According to Wallpaper, the 13,000-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills is on the market for $36.8 million. If you'd prefer to rent, it's just $165,000 per month. That does get you an infinity pool, a basement nightclub, a firepit, an outdoor kitchen, six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Starting Wednesday on YouTube, you can watch a video series documenting the recent concerts that Freya Skye played in London. Called Freya Skye Stars Align Tour: Live from London, it premieres at 4 p.m. ET on Freya's YouTube channel. Meanwhile, Freya's hit "silent treatment" just became her first to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.