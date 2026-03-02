Music notes: Alex Warren, Harry Styles and more

Alex Warren's "Ordinary" has just set another Billboard chart record. The song has now spent 33 weeks in the top three of the Billboard Hot 100, the most time ever spent in that region of the chart. The previous record of 32 weeks was held by Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Ten of those 33 weeks were spent at #1.

In other Alex Warren news, he's apparently mortified by what he said to a certain superstar he met at the BRIT Awards Saturday. He wrote on Instagram, "can someone please train me before I see @harrystyles again? 'I didn't know you had moves like that' should NOT have been the first words out of my mouth when I met him."

And speaking of Harry Styles, you'll be able to watch his sit-down interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Wednesday. In an advance clip, Harry tells Zane that because many of his friends are married with kids, he doesn't have anyone to go to clubs with.

"Silent Treatment" singer Freya Skye will be returning to the franchise where she got her start. Disney+ and Disney Channel have greenlit season 5 of Zombies, and Freya will return as Nova, opposite Malachi Barton's Victor. Filming starts this spring in New Zealand. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.