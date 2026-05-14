Mr. Willie Is What’s Good In Tampa Bay

This is a tough job. You’re out in the Florida heat, or a downpour trying to get kids safety across the street to school. But add to that you’re 95 years young. May I introduce you to Mr. Willie!

Willie Chance is 95 years old, has been doing this job for 19 years and still loves what he does. To return the love he’s being immortalized with his own crosswalk. Recently, Summerfield Crossings Elementary School surprised him by naming the school crosswalk in his honor.

Ask anyone. They know Mr. Willie is always there before sunrise, and never leaves until the last students is safely on their way home.

Thanks Mr. Willie, you are What’s Good in Tampa Bay.

The Dove Daily Update

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