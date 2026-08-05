Movies and TV shows casting this week in Miami

Stacker compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Boston using listings from Casting Networks.

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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"Lavish"- 2 Major Artists Music Video Lead Model

- Project type: music video

- Roles:

-- Lead Model ($1500/12)

- Casting: Miami

- Learn more about the music video here

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Major Viral Artist Video Miami

- Project type: music video

- Roles:

-- Lead Female Model ($1,500)

-- Cartel Mob Boss with Dialogue ($400)

-- Female Models(Supporting) ($300)

-- Male Actors ($200 )

- Casting: Miami

- Learn more about the music video here

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Lavish- Major Artist Music Video

- Project type: music video

- Roles:

-- Cartel Boss ($400/8)

-- Featured Models ($300/8)

-- Lead Model ($1500/12 )

-- Background Male Actors ($200/8)

- Casting: Miami

- Learn more about the music video here

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Miami Lead Model 8/5 $1500

- Project type: music video

- Roles:

-- Lead Model ($1500)

- Casting: Miami

- Learn more about the music video here

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No Love in Miami

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Reality Dating Cast Member — All Looks & Personalities ($250/day)

- Casting: Miami

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Bluebird - Hbo - Twins Casting

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- South Asian Identical Twins 4-8 Months Old (SAG Scale)

-- South Asian Identical Twins 2-3 Years Old (SAG Scale)

- Casting: Miami

- Learn more about the television series here