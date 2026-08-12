Movies and TV shows casting this week in Jacksonville

Stacker compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in New York City using listings from Casting Networks.

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Jacksonville and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Wildest Yard Decor

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Homeowners (1500 )

- Casting: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Untitled Horror Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Hispanic Teen Male (pay not available)

-- Hispanic Male Performer (pay not available)

-- Casting — Male Lead (pay not available)

-- Kai – Camp Counselor (pay not available)

-- Julian – Comic Relief (pay not available)

-- Lifeguard (pay not available)

-- Percy – Athletic Leading Man in Film (pay not available)

- Casting: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Bluebird - Hbo - Children's Casting

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Latino Twins (SAG Scale)

- Casting: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the television series here

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Put a Ring on It

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Couples with Infidelity ($16000)

- Casting: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the reality TV show here