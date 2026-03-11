Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

guruXOX // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Unravelling'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Vivienne (lead, female, 23-40)

- Roles pay up to: AU$10,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Let's Make A Deal' Season 18

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Contestant/s (real people, all genders, 18+)

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA; San Diego, CA; Palm Springs, CA

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Amazon MGM 'CTTS'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- BG Pedestrians (background / extra, 18+)

--- KIDS AGES 6-15_BACKGROUND ROLES LOCAL TOWNIES, AVAIL TBD MID FEB-MARCH, HUDSON VALLEY AREA NEW YORK STATE (lead, 6-15)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: New York, NY; Kingston, NY; Saugerties, NY; Newburgh, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Let's Switch Spots!' (WT)

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Family Member (real people, all genders, 30+)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Talkshow about Communication

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples (real people, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $750

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA; San Diego, CA; Riverside, CA; Long Beach, CA; Pasadena, CA

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Tokyo Vagrant'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Angela (lead, female, 18-29)

--- Alex (lead, male, 18-29)

--- Andrew (lead, male, 30+)

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Vice Cops'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Officer Carter (lead, male, 24-40)

--- Officer O'Neil (lead, female, 24-40)

--- Sergeant Sanders (lead, 30-50)

- Roles pay up to: $1,458

- Casting locations: Boston, MA

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Long-Term YouTube Character

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Bully (supporting, male, 16-22)

--- Class Clown (supporting, male, 16-22)

--- Unhinged Guy (supporting, male, 16-22)

- Roles pay up to: $900

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Minivan,' High School Play Audience Members (Non SAG Covered)

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- High School Play Audience Members (background / extra, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Rye, NY; Yonkers, NY; Purchase, NY; Pearl River, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Blood Doesn't Make You Family'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Teen Brandon (day player, male, 13-18)

--- Young Alice (day player, female, 6-44)

- Roles pay up to: $250

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

Dpongvit // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Mango Skin''

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Tremaine (Trey) (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Angela (supporting, female, 30-50)

--- Kacie (lead, female, 30-40)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Wired: The Future of Dating,' Single Women 25-35

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Single Woman 25-35 (real people, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $250

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, NY; New York, NY; Manhattan, NY; The Bronx, NY; Queens, NY

- Learn more about the documentary series here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Wired: The Future of Dating – AI Relationships'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- People Interested in Dating AI (real people, all genders, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $250

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, NY; New York, NY; Manhattan, NY; The Bronx, NY; Queens, NY

- Learn more about the documentary series here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Amazon Prime's Competition Show "Fallout Shelter"

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Single Men and Women (real people, 21+)

--- Professional Actor (lead, 21+)

--- Professional Model (models, 21+)

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

muratart // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Out The Kitchen'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Featured Criminal Who Is An Extremist Organization Member (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 25-45)

--- Featured Criminal With A Drug Addiction (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 25-55)

--- Teens Dealing Illegal Drugs 18+ (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 18-21)

- Roles pay up to: $234

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.