Movies and TV shows casting in Tampa

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Tampa, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'God's Fingers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sarah (supporting, female, trans female, 25-35)

--- Cop 2 (day player, 18-50)

--- Cop 1 (day player, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida

'Mammon'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sophie (lead, female, 7-15)

--- Gaffer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida

'Never to Return'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Investigator Strickland (lead, male, 30-60)

--- Daniel (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Student (background extra, male, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida

'Redhawk: An Original Superhero Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam Garland (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: nationwide

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

'Love & Sacrifice'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Friend #1 Of The Wife (lead, 25-45)

--- Husband (lead, male, 30-45)

--- Friend #1 (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Lakeland, Florida

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $94

- Casting locations: Naples, Florida

'Party at the Boss's Place'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Earl (lead, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.