Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Florida Man'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Claire (lead, female, 18-22)

--- David Ross (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Andy Popp (supporting, male, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $22

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'At Will'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- James (lead, male, 21-31)

--- Mr. Calloway (lead, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lessons From My Father'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Father (lead, male, 50-70)

--- Boxer (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Waitress (supporting, female, 21-51)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Float'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Amir (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Young Amir (supporting, male, 12-18)

--- Evelyn (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Lake City Women'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Diannon (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 18-35)

--- Red Raven (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 18-35)

--- Summer (day player, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Missed Connections'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isobel (lead, female, 30-38)

--- Afeni (day player, female, 45-55)

--- Luz (supporting, female, 24-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Jack's Confidential'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Logan Skye (lead, male, 21-45)

--- Extras (background extra, 12-100)

--- Dr. Robert Peterson (Psychiatrist) (supporting, male, 30-60)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Travel Show Across USA, Female Host'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Principal Host (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'A Real One,' Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Richmond'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Single Person Looking for Love (lead, female, male, 55-100)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Eagle'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ellie Hope (lead, female, 15-24)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

