Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'In This Fog with You'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jesiah (supporting, male, 20-26)

--- Serenity (lead, female, 20-25)

--- Serenity's Mother (supporting, female, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Subclass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

--- Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

--- Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'New Reality Series'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- The Rising Star (lead, 18-40)

--- The Mogul (lead, 18-40)

--- The Founder (lead, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Kids YouTube Channel, Characters'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- School Principal (supporting, male, 20-40)

--- Young Guy (lead, male, 18-21)

--- Locksmith (supporting, 50-100)

- Average hourly rate: $200

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'20v1' The Last Talk Show'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Single Women (content creators & real people, 23-33)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Wastelands'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nina (day player, female, 23-30)

--- Liz (supporting, female, 23-33)

--- Waitress (day player, female, 30-60)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Travel Show Across USA, Female Host'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Principal Host (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Satirical Comedy Skit'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Homeless Person (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'A Real One,' Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Richmond'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Single Person Looking for Love (lead, female, male, 55-100)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.