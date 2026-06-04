Most popular girl names in the 50s in Florida
Perhaps no decade in US history conjures up more imagery of all-American idealism than the 1950s. A politically conservative era, the '50s introduced the world to some of the most enduring cultural touchstones of the USA: milkshakes, Elvis Presley, "I Love Lucy," and sock-hops. One might imagine classic American kids named Jimmy and Susie splitting a hot-fudge sundae at a local soda shop—and you'd actually be historically accurate. James and Susan were in fact two of the most popular names of the decade.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 50s in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
#30. Joyce
Joyce is a name of Latin origin meaning "lord".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,651
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 173 (#876 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 114,976 (#29 most common name)
#29. Teresa
Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning "huntress".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,679
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 205 (#764 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 114,275 (#30 most common name)
#28. Beverly
Beverly is a name of English origin meaning "beaver stream or meadow".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,750
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 83 (#1,446 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 97,785 (#36 most common name)
#27. Margaret
Margaret is a name of Greek origin meaning "pearl".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,777
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 621 (#307 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 149,583 (#23 most common name)
#26. Gloria
Gloria is a name of Latin origin meaning "glory".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,924
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 272 (#627 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 86,696 (#42 most common name)
#25. Janet
Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning "God is gracious".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,048
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 46 (#1,961 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 167,519 (#20 most common name)
#24. Betty
Betty is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "oath of God".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,105
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 45 (#1,975 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 103,196 (#35 most common name)
#23. Diane
Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning "divine".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,216
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 27 (#2,407 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 210,627 (#17 most common name)
#22. Janice
Janice is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,228
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 61 (#1,714 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 133,619 (#24 most common name)
#21. Kathy
Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,258
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 16 (#2,878 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 157,930 (#22 most common name)
#20. Shirley
Shirley is a name of English origin meaning "bright".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,584
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 67 (#1,647 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 108,807 (#33 most common name)
#19. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,595
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,601 (#19 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 165,658 (#21 most common name)
#18. Cheryl
Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning "cherry fruit".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,674
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,601 (#19 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 171,390 (#19 most common name)
#17. Carolyn
Carolyn is a name of German origin meaning "free man".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,678
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 115 (#1,186 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 124,063 (#25 most common name)
#16. Carol
Carol is a name of German origin meaning "free man".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,073
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 42 (#2,028 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 222,654 (#16 most common name)
#15. Nancy
Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,837
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 122 (#1,137 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 286,812 (#9 most common name)
#14. Pamela
Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning "all sweetness".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,063
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 100 (#1,293 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 237,395 (#13 most common name)
#13. Sharon
Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "a fertile plain".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,645
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 162 (#927 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 232,809 (#14 most common name)
#12. Donna
Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning "lady of the home".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,711
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 28 (#2,375 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 270,333 (#10 most common name)
#11. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning "pure".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,923
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 199 (#788 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 332,533 (#8 most common name)
#10. Sandra
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 6,076
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 150 (#972 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 251,594 (#12 most common name)
#9. Brenda
Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning "sword".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 6,118
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 214 (#742 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 209,243 (#18 most common name)
#8. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning "moon goddess".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,247
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 183 (#842 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 263,429 (#11 most common name)
#7. Barbara
Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning "foreign".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,636
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 163 (#924 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 345,723 (#6 most common name)
#6. Debra
Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,904
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#4,106 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 341,346 (#7 most common name)
#5. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "lily".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,096
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 98 (#1,311 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 437,773 (#4 most common name)
#4. Deborah
Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 10,271
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 359 (#497 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 430,541 (#5 most common name)
#3. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning "noble".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 10,821
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 169 (#898 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 459,686 (#3 most common name)
#2. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 12,366
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 726 (#249 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 625,609 (#1 most common name)
#1. Linda
Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning "beautiful".
Florida
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 12,664
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 178 (#861 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 564,363 (#2 most common name)