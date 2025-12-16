Most expensive homes for sale in The Villages

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in The Villages listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 663 Krietemeyer Path, The Villages
- Price: $3,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,929
- Price per square foot: $608
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 40 days
#2. 1687 Wading Heron Way, The Villages
- Price: $2,295,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,702
- Price per square foot: $488
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 14 days
#3. 1345 Harley Cir, The Villages
- Price: $1,899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,865
- Price per square foot: $491
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 11 days
#4. 664 Ternberry Forest Dr, The Villages
- Price: $1,775,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,100
- Price per square foot: $572
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 43 days
#5. 1142 Noble Way, The Villages
- Price: $1,655,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,879
- Price per square foot: $574
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 37 days (-$45,000 price reduction since listing)
#6. 679 Krietemeyer Path, The Villages
- Price: $1,625,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,708
- Price per square foot: $600
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 12 days
#7. 17339 SE 84th Foxgrove Ave, The Villages
- Price: $1,499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,693
- Price per square foot: $406
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 46 days
#8. 1579 McEldowney Pl, The Villages
- Price: $1,300,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,403
- Price per square foot: $540
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 34 days
#9. 1864 Keel Ct, The Villages
- Price: $1,290,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,555
- Price per square foot: $504
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 61 days
#10. 7000 Tucson Trl, The Villages
- Price: $1,250,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,279
- Price per square foot: $548
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 106 days
