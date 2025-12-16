Most expensive homes for sale in Sebastian

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Port St. Lucie from realtor.com. (scarp577 // Shutterstock/scarp577 // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Sebastian listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 6688 110th St, Sebastian
- Price: $3,575,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,398
- Price per square foot: $662
- Days on market: 103 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 11450 S Indian River Dr, Sebastian
- Price: $2,950,000
- 15 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $983
- Lot size: 1.6 acres
- Days on market: 113 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 14315 80th Ave, Sebastian
- Price: $2,795,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,400
- Price per square foot: $635
- Days on market: 173 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 13225 N Indian River Dr Unit 6, Sebastian
- Price: $1,995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,579
- Price per square foot: $773
- Days on market: 55 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 13225 N Indian River Dr Unit 3, Sebastian
- Price: $1,995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,579
- Price per square foot: $773
- Days on market: 55 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 13225 N Indian River Dr Unit 7, Sebastian
- Price: $1,995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,579
- Price per square foot: $773
- Days on market: 55 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 13225 N Indian River Dr Unit 15, Sebastian
- Price: $1,995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,579
- Price per square foot: $773
- Days on market: 55 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 13225 N Indian River Dr Unit 2, Sebastian
- Price: $1,995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,579
- Price per square foot: $773
- Days on market: 55 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 13225 N Indian River Dr Unit 14, Sebastian
- Price: $1,995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,579
- Price per square foot: $773
- Days on market: 55 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 13225 N Indian River Dr Unit 11, Sebastian
- Price: $1,995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,579
- Price per square foot: $773
- Days on market: 55 days
- View listing on realtor.com

