Most expensive homes for sale in Orlando

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Orlando listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 9291 Point Cypress Dr, Orlando

- Price: $19,500,000

- 12 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 14,706

- Price per square foot: $1,325

- Lot size: 2.4 acres

- Days on market: 306 days

#2. 7011 Via Carmel Way, Orlando

- Price: $12,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 10,519

- Price per square foot: $1,140

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 176 days

#3. 9726 Kilgore Rd, Orlando

- Price: $7,900,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 10,010

- Price per square foot: $789

- Lot size: 4.4 acres

- Days on market: 97 days

#4. 8774 Lake Tibet Ct, Orlando

- Price: $7,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,043

- Price per square foot: $1,064

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 53 days

#5. 9564 Kilgore Rd, Orlando

- Price: $7,500,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,313

- Price per square foot: $1,025

- Lot size: 4.6 acres

- Days on market: 115 days

#6. 4289 Chuluota Rd, Orlando

- Price: $6,795,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 5 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,521

- Price per square foot: $903

- Lot size: 4.1 acres

- Days on market: 56 days

#7. 1920 Lakeside Dr, Orlando

- Price: $6,295,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,964

- Price per square foot: $1,055

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 38 days

#8. 10224 Mattraw Pl, Orlando

- Price: $6,250,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,753

- Price per square foot: $1,665

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 134 days (-$245,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 11035 Cromwell Rd, Orlando

- Price: $5,995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,652

- Price per square foot: $1,060

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 15 days

#10. 9105 Sheen Sound St, Orlando

- Price: $5,995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,147

- Price per square foot: $838

- Lot size: 1.6 acres

- Days on market: 28 days

