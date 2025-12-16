Most expensive homes for sale in Homosassa Springs

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Homosassa Springs listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 649 S West Bend Pt, Lecanto
- Price: $540,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,294
- Price per square foot: $235
- Lot size: 4.9 acres
- Days on market: 12 days
#2. 4355 W Justice Ct, Homosassa
- Price: $450,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,720
- Price per square foot: $165
- Lot size: 2.9 acres
- Days on market: 98 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 5142 S Louise Pt, Homosassa
- Price: $445,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,507
- Price per square foot: $177
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 48 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 3786 S Emma Jane Ter, Homosassa
- Price: $439,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,081
- Price per square foot: $211
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 11 days
#5. 2733 S Bolton Ave, Homosassa
- Price: $435,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 1,822
- Price per square foot: $238
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 99 days
#6. 5507 W Paprika Loop, Homosassa
- Price: $425,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,301
- Price per square foot: $184
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 75 days (-$24,000 price reduction since listing)
#7. 3894 S Emma Jane Ter, Homosassa
- Price: $389,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,386
- Price per square foot: $280
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 104 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. 63 N Youngtree Pt, Lecanto
- Price: $380,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,604
- Price per square foot: $145
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 52 days
#9. 7131 W Green Acres St, Homosassa
- Price: $359,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,067
- Price per square foot: $174
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 118 days
#10. 6359 S Lewdingar Dr, Homosassa
- Price: $350,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 1,930
- Price per square foot: $181
- Lot size: 3.8 acres
- Days on market: 15 days
