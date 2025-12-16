Most expensive homes for sale in Homosassa Springs

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Homosassa Springs listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 649 S West Bend Pt, Lecanto

- Price: $540,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,294

- Price per square foot: $235

- Lot size: 4.9 acres

- Days on market: 12 days

#2. 4355 W Justice Ct, Homosassa

- Price: $450,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,720

- Price per square foot: $165

- Lot size: 2.9 acres

- Days on market: 98 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#3. 5142 S Louise Pt, Homosassa

- Price: $445,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,507

- Price per square foot: $177

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 48 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 3786 S Emma Jane Ter, Homosassa

- Price: $439,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,081

- Price per square foot: $211

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 11 days

#5. 2733 S Bolton Ave, Homosassa

- Price: $435,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 1,822

- Price per square foot: $238

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 99 days

#6. 5507 W Paprika Loop, Homosassa

- Price: $425,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,301

- Price per square foot: $184

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 75 days (-$24,000 price reduction since listing)

#7. 3894 S Emma Jane Ter, Homosassa

- Price: $389,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,386

- Price per square foot: $280

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 104 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. 63 N Youngtree Pt, Lecanto

- Price: $380,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,604

- Price per square foot: $145

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 52 days

#9. 7131 W Green Acres St, Homosassa

- Price: $359,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,067

- Price per square foot: $174

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 118 days

#10. 6359 S Lewdingar Dr, Homosassa

- Price: $350,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 1,930

- Price per square foot: $181

- Lot size: 3.8 acres

- Days on market: 15 days

