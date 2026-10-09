Mortgage rates hit 18% in 1981. Here's how that compares with buying a home today

Borrowers shopping for a 30-year fixed mortgage in the fall of 1981 saw rates peak at 18.63% in the week of Oct. 9. That still stands as the record in Freddie Mac's weekly survey of mortgage rates, which began in 1971. On Oct. 1, 2026, the average stood at 7.28%. That looks mild next to 1981. But over the 45 years since, home prices have outrun household incomes by a wide margin, so it's worth asking whether buying a home was really harder back then.

Griffin Funding, a San Diego-based mortgage lender, analyzed federal data on mortgage rates, home prices, household income and inflation to compare the two eras. The comparison keeps the loan terms the same: 20% down and a 30-year fixed rate. The results describe a typical household rather than what any individual buyer paid or could qualify to borrow.

So was buying a home harder in 1981? The answer depends on which cost you look at. Buyers in 1981 had the higher monthly payment, while today's buyers face the steeper price.

An $83,700 home in 1981 would cost about $298,000 today

The average new home in the U.S. sold for $83,700 in the fourth quarter of 1981, according to Census Bureau and HUD new-home sales data. Adjusted for inflation with the Consumer Price Index, that equals about $298,300 in August 2026 dollars.

The average new home sold for $502,700 in the second quarter of 2026. That's about 1.7 times the inflation-adjusted 1981 price.

Some of that gap comes from the homes themselves, since builders now sell bigger houses in different places and at different price points. To check whether size alone explains it, Griffin Funding also looked at the Federal Housing Finance Agency's house price index, which follows price changes on the same properties over time. Tracking the same properties limits the effect of shifts in what builders sell, though renovations and additions can still move it. It shows values rose about 6.7-fold from late 1981 to mid-2026, while consumer prices rose about 3.6-fold. A home worth $83,700 in late 1981 that kept pace with the index would be worth about $560,500 today.

The 1981 payment took nearly two-thirds of a typical household's income

To compare affordability, Griffin Funding calculated the monthly principal and interest on each home, then measured that payment against median household income.

A late-1981 buyer borrowing $66,960 at 18% paid about $1,009 a month. Median household income that year was $19,070, according to the Census Bureau's historical income tables. Before taxes and insurance, that payment alone ate up about 64% of gross income. In today's dollars, it equals about $3,600 a month.

A buyer today borrowing $402,160 at 7.28% pays about $2,752 a month. Median household income in 2025, the most recent year available, was $87,460. Against that, the payment is about 38% of gross income. At 8%, the payment rises to $2,951, or about 40%.

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Today's buyers face a much higher price tag

In late 1981, the average new home cost about 4.4 times median household income. Today it costs about 5.7 times. Measured by annual averages, the ratio peaked at 6.9 in 2022, when prices jumped before incomes caught up.

The difference shows up most in the down payment. A 20% down payment in late 1981 was about $16,700, or about 10.5 months of median household income. Today it's about $100,500, or about 13.8 months, nearly a third more. Saving that much takes longer than those months suggest, since households are also paying rent and other bills along the way. For first-time buyers without equity from a previous home, that gap can matter more than the rate.

Not every loan requires 20% down, but using it keeps the comparison consistent. Putting less down lowers the cash needed at closing. It also raises the loan amount and often adds mortgage insurance.

What about taxes, insurance and smaller down payments?

Most buyers don't put 20% down, and every buyer pays property taxes and homeowners insurance. Adding those costs raises the share of income in both eras. It doesn't change which era had the heavier payment.

Property taxes took a bigger bite of home value in 1981. The median effective property tax rate was 1.09% that year, according to the Census Bureau's 1982 Census of Governments, compared with about 0.91% today. Homeowners insurance has moved the other way. The average annual premium on a single-family mortgage was about $2,405 in 2025, according to ICE, or about 0.48% of the average new home's price. No comparable national figure exists for 1981, so the comparison below leaves insurance out for 1981 and includes it for today. That tilts the results in 1981's favor.

Low-down-payment options also looked different. In 1981, FHA's basic loan limit was $67,500, below the average new home price, so FHA could insure the average new home only in designated high-cost areas. VA loans allowed no money down, with no funding fee and no monthly insurance. Today, FHA's 2026 loan limit floor of $541,287 covers the average new home in every county, with 3.5% down. VA now charges a 2.15% funding fee for first-time use with no money down.

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A buyer who puts nothing down today spends about 56% of median household income on the full monthly payment. That's still less than the 68% a 1981 buyer paid with 20% down.

Rates would need to reach about 13.6% to match 1981

At today's home prices and incomes, the 30-year rate would need to climb to about 13.6% for the payment to take the same share of income it did in late 1981.

Still, today's market is far from easy. By the same measure, payments took about 23% of median household income in 2020, when rates averaged 3.1%. The share was about 38% in 2006 and 39% in 2023. Today's 38% sits near the highest levels since the early 1990s.

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Why 1981 buyers caught a break later

Buyers in 1981 also got help after they closed.

Incomes rose quickly. Median household income climbed about 31% between 1981 and 1986. The fixed $1,009 payment took 64% of income in 1981 and about 49% five years later.

Rates fell, too. The average 30-year rate dropped to about 10.2% in 1986. A 1981 buyer who refinanced the remaining balance into a 25-year loan at that rate would have cut the payment to about $613 before refinancing costs, or roughly 30% of 1986 median household income.

In hindsight, it's easy to see. Of course, nobody signing an 18% mortgage in 1981 knew that help was coming. Not every household's income kept pace, nor did every borrower qualify to refinance.

Today's buyers can't count on the same help. Median household income rose about 29% from 2020 to 2025, a stretch of high inflation. Consumer prices rose 3.4% in the 12 months through August 2026. Mortgage rates have been rising, climbing from 6.76% on Sept. 10 to 7.28% on Oct. 1. And while lower rates would ease the monthly payment, they wouldn't shrink the down payment on a home whose price holds steady.

Methodology

Data were reviewed Oct. 3, 2026. Mortgage rates are from Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey (FRED series MORTGAGE30US). The 1981 comparison uses an 18% rate, near the fourth-quarter 1981 average of 17.74% and the Oct. 9, 1981, peak of 18.63%. Current figures use the Oct. 1, 2026, average of 7.28%, with an 8% scenario for comparison.

Home prices are the average sales price of new houses sold in the U.S., from the Census Bureau and HUD (FRED series ASPUS), for the fourth quarter of 1981 and the second quarter of 2026. Results were checked against the FHFA All-Transactions House Price Index (USSTHPI), which measures price changes on the same properties using sales prices and refinance appraisals.

Inflation adjustments use the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPIAUCSL), comparing the fourth-quarter 1981 average with August 2026.

Household income is Census Bureau median household income in current dollars. Figures for 1980 through 1983 come from the Census Bureau's historical household income tables, and figures from 1984 onward come from FRED series MEHOINUSA646N. Current figures use 2025 income, the latest available, without adjusting it forward to 2026.

Except in the full-payment comparison, each payment is calculated based on a 30-year fixed loan with 20% down, and covers principal and interest only. Payments exclude property taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance and closing costs, and they are not a lender qualification calculation. The late-1981 and October 2026 figures are point estimates. The historical chart uses annual averages instead, comparing each year's average new-home price and 30-year rate with that year's median household income.

The refinance example assumes 60 on-time payments, then a new 25-year loan at the 1986 average rate, with no fees added to the balance.

The full-payment comparison adds property taxes, homeowners insurance and mortgage insurance to principal and interest. The 1981 property tax rate is the median area effective rate from the Census Bureau's 1982 Census of Governments, Volume 2. Today's rate is the national effective rate from the 2023 American Community Survey, as calculated by the National Association of Home Builders. Today's insurance cost uses ICE's 2025 average annual premium on single-family loans. National 1981 figures for homeowners insurance and private mortgage insurance aren't available, so the 1981 figures exclude both. FHA terms reflect the Housing and Community Development Amendments of 1979 for 1981 and HUD Mortgagee Letter 2025-23 for 2026. VA's funding fee was reinstated in October 1982, after the 1981 comparison period. Today's private mortgage insurance range uses Enact's published rate card for credit scores from 720 to 760 and above. Today's FHA and VA figures assume the upfront premium or funding fee is financed into the loan.

This story was produced by Griffin Funding and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.