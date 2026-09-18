More people are identifying as neurodivergent. Here’s what that means

The term neurodivergent is everywhere lately — in headlines, in conversations, in captions on your social feed. Maybe you use it to describe yourself. Maybe someone you love uses it, and you want to understand it better. Either way, it's a word worth understanding, since it covers a lot of ground. This article from Understood examines what neurodivergent means.

Neurodivergence is an umbrella term for conditions — like ADHD, autism, dyslexia, and dyscalculia — that cause a brain to learn, think, or process the world differently from what society considers "typical." If that sounds like you, you might choose to identify as neurodivergent.

One thing to note: Neurodivergence isn’t a medical diagnosis. And you don’t need an official diagnosis of the conditions it covers to identify as neurodivergent. You might use the word simply because it fits how you experience the world — how you focus, process information, or take in your surroundings, whether or not a doctor has ever named it.

Where does the term come from?

Researchers have studied autism and ADHD since the early 20th century. But the language used to talk about neurodivergence is much newer.

Australian sociologist Judy Singeropens is widely credited with introducing the term neurodiversity in the late 1990s. It was the idea that brain differences are natural variations in how people experience the world, not medical problems that need fixing. Some researchers now note that this framing developed collectively, shaped by many voices in the autism and disability communities rather than by a single person.

A few years later, in 2000, American autism rights activist Kassiane Asasumas coined the terms "neurodivergent" and "neurodivergence." This new language gave people a name for brains that work differently from what's considered mainstream.

Neurodivergent vs. neurodivergence vs. neurodiverse vs. neurodiversity

Neurodivergent, neurodiverse, and neurodiversity sound similar and are related terms. But they have distinct meanings, which can be pretty confusing. Here’s a breakdown that can help:

Neurodivergent: A term that describes a person whose brain learns, thinks, and functions differently from what people consider typical.

A term that describes a person whose brain learns, thinks, and functions differently from what people consider typical. Neurodivergence: An umbrella term for the many ways a brain can learn and think that's different from what society considers typical. For example, ADHD is a form of neurodivergence.

An umbrella term for the many ways a brain can learn and think that's different from what society considers typical. For example, ADHD is a form of neurodivergence. Neurodiverse: A setting or a group that includes a range of people who are neurodivergent and neurotypical.

A setting or a group that includes a range of people who are neurodivergent and neurotypical. Neurodiversity: A concept that describes the idea that differences in the brain are just natural variations in how people see and experience the world, rather than being medical conditions that require treatment or fixing.

Is neurodivergence a diagnosis?

Neurodivergence isn’t a diagnosis. It’s an umbrella term for conditions — like ADHD, autism, dyslexia, and dyscalculia — that cause your brain to learn, think, or process the world differently from what’s considered typical. So while you can be diagnosed with a condition under that umbrella, you can’t be diagnosed as “being neurodivergent.”

That's why you don't need an official diagnosis to identify as neurodivergent. Many people recognize themselves in the word neurodivergent before — or without ever — getting a diagnosis. And that's OK. Self-identification is welcomed in the neurodivergent community, partly because it honors how you understand your own experience, and partly because an official diagnosis (and the support that comes with it) isn't accessible to everyone who needs it.

Types of neurodivergence

Research on neurodivergence is still growing, and not all researchers and clinicians agree on the boundaries of what is and isn’t considered neurodivergence.

While there’s no official list of diagnoses that count as neurodivergence, here are some of the more common categories that can fall under the overarching term.

Neurodevelopmental disorders

This group includes conditions that describe differences in how the brain develops and functions.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD)

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

Specific learning disorders, like dyslexia and dyscalculia

Developmental coordination disorder (DCD)

Tourette syndrome

Genetic and intellectual disabilities

This group typically includes conditions that are present from birth that cause cognitive, behavioral, or emotional delays.

Down syndrome

Prader-Willi syndrome

DiGeorge syndrome, or 22q11.2 deletion syndrome

Williams syndrome

Cognitive and sensory differences

This group includes challenges that can occur on their own or with any of the conditions listed above:

Mental health conditions

While not always included within the boundaries of neurodivergence, this group includes conditions that affect mood, emotional regulation, and overall functioning.

Bipolar disorder

Obsessive-compulsive disorder

Social anxiety disorder

Generalized anxiety disorder

Major depressive disorder

PTSD or complex PTSD

How common is neurodivergence?

There's no simple number that clearly explains how many people identify as neurodivergent. But research does give us a range of how common neurodivergence may be. Studies estimate that around 15% to 20% of the global population may be neurodivergent.

However, these estimates are a little higher than the reported numbers. Since not everyone has proper access to health care, neurodivergence is often underdiagnosed. It’s also one of the reasons why self-diagnosis is more accepted in the community.

Signs you might be neurodivergent

Since neurodivergence isn’t a diagnosis, there’s no complete checklist to run through — and you don’t need to recognize every single item below for this to be worth exploring. But people across the neurodivergent community often describe similar experiences, including:

Experiencing sensory sensitivities, such as being overstimulated when you hear loud music or see bright lights

Developing a deep or intense interest in specific topics or hobbies

Noticing differences in how you communicate with others, such as not making eye contact or using more hand gestures

Finding it difficult to stay organized, manage your time, make decisions quickly, or complete tasks

Having unique learning and memory patterns, such as being an innovative and abstract thinker, while also struggling to memorize more basic concepts

None of these add up to a diagnosis on their own. But they can be a good starting point for understanding yourself, or someone you care about, a little better. If you ever want to know for sure, an evaluation from a mental health provider (such as a psychologist, neuropsychologist, or developmental pediatrician) is the clearest path. It can also open the door to support at work, at school, or at home.

How to tell if you’re neurodivergent

Have you noticed any of the common signs of neurodivergence in yourself or in your child? If the signs are long-term — and not just observed in relation to a single stressor or challenge — talking to a professional about a formal evaluation is a solid next step. That process looks different depending on age.

For kids: Public school students (and some private school students) are protected under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. IDEA requires schools to provide free evaluations when they suspect a student needs extra support. Schools can't make a medical diagnosis, but they can help you understand what's showing up in your child's learning — and often point you toward a referral for a psychologist or a pediatrician who can evaluate further.

For adults: If you want an evaluation, start with your primary care provider or ask for a referral to a specialist who can order testing. These evaluations can be expensive, and insurance doesn't always cover them.

Depending on your experience and coverage, you might see a psychologist, neuropsychologist, neurologist, or psychiatric nurse practitioner. However, there may be a long wait time for an appointment with these health care providers.

Because access to evaluation and testing isn't always easy to come by, many people turn to social media to learn more. That can be a genuine source of belonging and community. But it can also be full of misinformation. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of Social Media Research found that misinformation rates on various social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram were as high as 57%. So, it's worth treating what you find there as a starting point for conversation with a provider, not a replacement for one.

Keep in mind that an evaluation may lead to a diagnosis that falls under the umbrella term of neurodivergence. But a diagnosis doesn't automatically make you neurodivergent in your own eyes, and going undiagnosed doesn't disqualify you from the word. How you describe your own differences is entirely up to you.

This story was produced by Understood and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.